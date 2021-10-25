Rose (Photo: Anthony Stone)

BIG LOUD/REPUBLIC RECORDS/BACK BLOCK MUSIC artist LILY ROSE and her girlfriend, DAIRA EAMON, are engaged. ROSE proposed on SATURDAY (10/23) in NASHVILLE's GERMANTOWN on a walk to the couple's favorite restaurant, MOTHER'S RUIN, where friends and family met them to celebrate. ROSE and EAMON have been together for three years.

ROSE shared the news on INSTAGRAM, and said, "I’m the best version of me because of you, @dairaeamon. I’ve been ready to hang out forever since the night I met you. Easiest question I’ll ever ask❤️"

"The first apartment we shared together was in GERMANTOWN," ROSE told PEOPLE. "We would walk down 5th Avenue to get to our favorite bar, MOTHER'S RUIN, two to three times a week. We’ve had so many days and nights walking hand in hand together that I knew it was the most special spot to start our next chapter together."

Exclusive photos and more details from PEOPLE can be viewed here.

« see more Net News