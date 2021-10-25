Ellis (Photo: Courtesy of Curb Records)

Congratulations to CURB RECORDS' newcomer HANNAH ELLIS for earning 18 MEDIABASE adds this week with her debut single, "Us," making it the most added song at Country radio.

Kudos to CURB SVP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, Coord./Promotion BRIAN DAY and Secondary Radio Promotion RG JONES.

