Clear Media Network: More Affiliates.

CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK has syndicated its BIG OLDIES format to KDUN/REEDSPORT, OR, while its TRUE CLASSIC COUNTRY format has added affiliates at WACCAMAW BROADCASTING Country WGTN AM & WGTN-FM (COUNTRIFIED 107.5)/GEORGETOWN, SC and Country KEKR-A/F/WACO, TX. The company's HOT COUNTRY format has found a home at WBLE/BATESVILLE, MS. MALCOLM INNISS' newly acquired NEW VISION BROADCASTING Urban AC WTYJ is another new member to join the family.

Said CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK COO GARY SPURGEON, “This has been a banner several weeks for our network. We’ve just celebrated our first full year and are so excited to have the good fortune to help and partner with so many great local radio broadcasters across the country.”

Added M&M BROADCASTING OM BRYAN REEDER, another local affiliate partner, “CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK is a huge upgrade from satellite radio because they make it local and theythink of the listener first. Their jocks know the importance of local radio. The music is well-researched and spot on.”

CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK President Of Programming & Operations MARK McCRAY stated, "The opportunity to work closely with local broadcasters to help them localize their station and grow their audience has been exciting. To see the excitement from their listeners and the local advertisers is so rewarding.”

WACCAMAW Owner ROD STAVLEY said, “WGTN is most definitely on the road to recovery, thanks to CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK. The TRUE CLASSIC COUNTRY format that you provided did just that, and we branded our station as COUNTRYFIED 107.5 FM and it’s now paying off for us. I've always believed in the golden rule of business, which is 'do your due diligence,' and making that call to CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK was unquestionably the right call."





« see more Net News