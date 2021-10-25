Mary Cenci: Runs A Marathon.

Vox AM FM Hot AC WEZF (STAR 92.9)/BURLINGTON, VT, morning show host/PD MARY CENCI finished the VERMONT CITY MARATHON. The event, typically held in MAY; was delayed because of COVID restrictions.

WEZF served as a media sponsor, while CENCI, an avid running enthusiast, crossed the finish line in her first-ever marathon.

Said CENCI, "It takes courage to start training, strength to get out and run, even when you don't want to; the win for me was finishing the full 13.1 miles! I had the time of my life, just running through the streets of BURLINGTON and along LAKE CHAMPLAIN during a gorgeous time of year in VERMONT!"

CENCI crossed the finish line to be greeted by WEZF listeners who have followed her story on-air and on social media.

