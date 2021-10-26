Debuts 11/3

TORONTO RAPTORS guard FRED VANVLEET is hosting a new podcast through ACAST. "BET ON YOURSELF," co-hosted by VANVLEET's business partner/mentor DEREK FOLK, is an interview show featuring BIPOC entrepreneurs in CANADA. The 12-episode first season premieres NOVEMBER 3rd with INTUIT as the sponsor in CANADA in branded segments through ACAST CREATIVE.

VANVLEET said, “Nearly five years ago, I stepped outside my comfort zone and opened a business for the first time. No doubt mistakes were made, but having the kind of mentorship that I did from my business partner and co-host, DEREK FOLK, was critical to our eventual success.

“With this podcast, we hope to pay it back and empower the BIPOC community here in CANADA and beyond by bouncing around ideas, helping to solve problems, and giving these incredible entrepreneurs a powerful platform from which they can grow their businesses. I wanted everyone to be able to hear the important conversations we’re having, which is why I partnered with ACAST to make sure the show is available to listeners on any and every podcast platform.”

FOLK, COO of FOLK WILLIAMS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, said, “Our primary goal is to help BIPOC entrepreneurs launch and operate successful businesses.”

“People who are looking to rise to new heights on their own paths have so much to gain through the astonishing, monumental lessons FRED and DEREK share in mentoring ambitious entrepreneurs,” said ACAST Managing Dir./CANADA HEATHER GORDON. “The NBA superstar’s dedication to self-actualization and personal betterment is symbiotic with ACAST’s own mission to empower all creators, no matter how big or small. It was important to us to make this podcast available everywhere, across all platforms, so that there are no barriers and no obstacles to accessing these life-changing conversations.”

« see more Net News