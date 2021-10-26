Vandross (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

The estate of the late singer LUTHER VANDROSS has signed a deal with PRIMARY WAVE covering publishing, master recording income stream, and name and likeness rights. The deal is reportedly valued at $40 million.

FBBM ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS MANAGEMENT's CARMEN J, ROMANO said, “We are delighted to join forces with LARRY and PRIMARY WAVE. The LV Estate’s goal is to see LUTHER’s legacy continue to flourish and believe the partnership with PRIMARY WAVE is a clear step in that direction.”



“LUTHER VANDROSS was a soulful American icon who was the voice of a generation,” added PRIMARY WAVE CEO LARRY MESTEL. “We look forward to working with CARMEN and the estate to help expand LUTHER’s influence.”





