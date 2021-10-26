Studying The African American Audience

NIELSEN's 2021 African American Consumer Report has some good news for traditional radio, with data the research company says proves the medium continues to have strong reach with Black consumers, and has good news for podcasts as well, while the audience's desire for representative content continues to grow.

The study pegs traditional radio's reach among Black listeners at 92%, and over 21 million 21 million minutes a week. As for podcasts, Black listeners average a 73% brand recall for podcast ads, according to the study.

The study also found that Black audiences want representative content, with two out of three Black viewers saying they are more likely to watch representative content and buy from brands that advertise in that content.

NIELSEN VP/Diverse Insights & Partnerships CHARLENE POLITE CORLEY said, "As the media industry looks to be more inclusive of Black storytellers and brands look to grow their bottom lines and brand awareness with Black audiences, understanding who we are, where we're connected, and how we're changing is as important as ever. All of this work translates to the important acknowledgment of the value the Black community delivers 'for the culture' and beyond."

Find the full report here.

