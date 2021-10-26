Williams, Olson

GOOD KARMA BRANDS has filled the Market Manager post at Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO left vacant by MIKE THOMAS' return to BOSTON (NET NEWS 10/7) by moving its MADISON Market Manager KEITH WILLIAMS to CHICAGO, starting NOVEMBER 1st. With WILLIAMS' ascent to the CHICAGO job, MADISON Dir./Sales & Marketing TOM OLSON has been promoted to Market Manager for MADISON, where GOOD KARMA owns Sports WTLX (100.5 FM ESPN MADISON).

WILLIAMS, who has been with GOOD KARMA since 1999, said, “I’m thrilled to join the team at ESPN 1000 and work with the talented group of teammates and loyal partners we have in CHICAGO. I’m looking forward to furthering GOOD KARMA’s track record as a best-in-class operator of world class brands to ESPN CHICAGO and can’t wait to get started.”

OLSON said, “I’m excited to lead one of GOOD KARMA BRANDS’ heritage markets. MADISON is an incredible sports town, and I'm looking forward to working with our talented team, as well as local businesses and marketing partners as we build on our years of serving the passionate sports fans."

WILLIAMS added on OLSON's promotion, “TOM is an exemplary model of a GOOD KARMA BRANDS teammate who embodies our six core values. His experience in developing teammates, passion for the organization, and commitment to the community make him an ideal candidate for the role.”

