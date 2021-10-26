Deal With Sony

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has inked a deal to provide global publishing services for INDIA and CANADA's WHITE HILL MUSIC PVT LTD. The content producer and music label specializes in Punjabi/Hindi content.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to partner with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING," aid WHITE HILL STUDIOS Managing Dir. GUNBIR SINGH SIDHU. "Teaming up with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING will undoubtedly facilitate a more transparent and efficient means of licensing and royalty collection. Over the years, WHITE HILL MUSIC has garnered immense love and adulation from around the world for its tasteful and diverse content, and I am positive that this partnership will benefit both companies in the time to come.”

WHITE HILL STUDIOS Managing Dir. MANMORD SIDHU said, “With an unwavering determination to cater to a global audience, WHITE HILL MUSIC has always strived for perfection in all its endeavours. Joining hands with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING will hopefully pave a new way for Punjabi music onto the world stage."

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Managing Dor. DINRAJ SHETTY said, “Punjabi music is thriving and the demand for it has been growing across India and even beyond borders. We are very excited about this partnership with WHITE HILL MUSIC and to offer an effective and robust platform for their musical works at a global scale.”

“As the reach of global music continues to expand, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING is best placed to bring WHITE HILL and their quality music to audiences around the world,” added SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Pres./International GUY HENDERSON. “I would like to thank Gunbir, Manmord and their team for putting their faith in us and we look forward to a long, productive and successful relationship with them.”

