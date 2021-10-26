Koziol (Photo: Courtesy of RED Creative Records)

NASHVILLE-based RED CREATIVE GROUP has signed singer/songwriter MATT KOZIOL to a label and artist development deal. KOZIOL is set to release his new single, "Work All Day," this FRIDAY (10/29), and has been working on a catalog of original songs for upcoming projects. He signed a publishing deal with PRESCRIPTION SONGS in 2019.

"MATT is a true talent with a deep love for the craft, and we can't wait for everyone to hear this guy's voice and musicianship," said RED CREATIVE RECORDS General Mgr. JOHN CANTU. "He is one of those timeless artists who is just undeniable. We're excited to be working with him at RED CREATIVE RECORDS."

“I feel like the magic of NASHVILLE is that you get to create with folks you consider family," said KOZIOL. "That’s what it has felt like recording and creating with MATT ODMARK (JARS OF CLAY). I’m excited to bring some of that creativity and work into the world with the help of JOHN CANTU and [Pres.] JEREMY STOVER over at RED CREATIVE GROUP. They really understand the vision, and the passion that goes into creating honest music. I feel very fortunate to be part of their team, and I’m really excited for what’s next!”

« see more Net News