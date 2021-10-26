Hélène And Hayes

Music catalog management software company HARVEST MEDIA has acquired ROYALTYCLOUD, a royalty software company.

HARVEST MEDIA Co-Founder and COO ROLAND HÉLÈNE said, "ROYALTYCLOUD is a fantastic, cloud-based, scalable solution. This is a core service all music businesses need and hits a sweet spot for our expanding client base. HARVEST MEDIA is designed to save our clients time by providing tools to leverage off the quality data we hold for them. In addition to music search, content distribution to third parties, API connectivity, and broadcaster delivery, we can now provide our clients easy-to-use tools for processing their royalties."

ROYALTYCLOUD's RUSSELL TEW added, "HARVEST MEDIA's focus on efficiency, constant improvement, and data management matches our own, and our services are complementary."

HARVEST MEDIA Co-Founder and CEO ANGUS HAYES said, "Royalty administration has long been the bane of music businesses. Music companies must choose between incredibly expensive offline solutions, time-consuming custom builds, or small players with limited clients. One of our key goals at HARVEST is to free up our clients’ time so they can sell and license more music. Our focus on production music means we can build and evolve ROYALTYCLOUD into a solution tailor made for our clients’ current and future needs."

« see more Net News