New episodes

NASHVILLE LIFESTYLES magazine's podcast has new interviews with two figures from the Country music world who were recently featured in the magazine's "Most Beautiful People" issue. They are CMT and CMT RADIO personality CODY ALAN and THE VALORY MUSIC CO. artist TIERA.

ALAN talks about his life, getting into broadcasting, his "Hot 20 Countdown" and his new book, "Hear's the Thing." TIERA discusses making it in NASHVILLE, her songwriting and her recent wedding, among other topics. Listen to the interview with ALAN here, and the TIERA podcast here.

