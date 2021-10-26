-
North Carolina Broadcasters Association Hands Out 2021 Awards
October 27, 2021
The NORTH CAROLINA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION handed out its 2021 NCAB STATION AWARDS in a virtual ceremony.
The winners:
Radio Personality or Team of the Year: AARON KECK, CHAPEL HILL MEDIA GROUP News-Talk-Triple A WCHL-A-W250BP (97.9 THE HILL)/CHAPEL HILL, NC
Radio Personality Award for a Large Market: JARED and KATIE, DICK BROADCASTING Top 40 WKZL/GREENSBORO, NC
Radio Station of the Year Non-Metro Station of the Year: WCHL
Large Market Station of the Year: CAPITOL BROADCASTING CO. AC WRAL-F (MIX 101.5)/RALEIGH
Radio Community Involvement Station Award: WCHL
TV Community Involvement Station award: NBC affiliate WFMY-TV/GREENSBORO
Outstanding Newscast Award: WFMY-TV, “Simply TOO Much Rain”
Outstanding Sports Story or Series Award: WFMY-TV, “A Coach’s Sacrifice”
Outstanding Hard News or Breaking Story: NBC affiliate WRAL-TV/RALEIGH, coverage of the 2020 riots in RALEIGH and FAYETTEVILLE
Best News Anchor: CHAD SILBER, WFMY-TV
2021 Wade H. Hargrove Community Leadership: Retired NORTH CAROLINA Emergency Management Operations head MIKE SPRAYBERRY
Distinguished Service Awards: MUIRFIELD BROADCASTING/SOUTHERN PINES, NC GM TIFFANY HEWITT
NCAB Hall of Fame Award: URBAN ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE's JOHN HANCOCK
NCAB Hall of Fame Award: the late NPR newscaster and "WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME" announcer CARL KASELL