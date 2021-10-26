Awards

The NORTH CAROLINA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION handed out its 2021 NCAB STATION AWARDS in a virtual ceremony.

The winners:

Radio Personality or Team of the Year: AARON KECK, CHAPEL HILL MEDIA GROUP News-Talk-Triple A WCHL-A-W250BP (97.9 THE HILL)/CHAPEL HILL, NC

Radio Personality Award for a Large Market: JARED and KATIE, DICK BROADCASTING Top 40 WKZL/GREENSBORO, NC

Radio Station of the Year Non-Metro Station of the Year: WCHL

Large Market Station of the Year: CAPITOL BROADCASTING CO. AC WRAL-F (MIX 101.5)/RALEIGH

Radio Community Involvement Station Award: WCHL

TV Community Involvement Station award: NBC affiliate WFMY-TV/GREENSBORO

Outstanding Newscast Award: WFMY-TV, “Simply TOO Much Rain”

Outstanding Sports Story or Series Award: WFMY-TV, “A Coach’s Sacrifice”

Outstanding Hard News or Breaking Story: NBC affiliate WRAL-TV/RALEIGH, coverage of the 2020 riots in RALEIGH and FAYETTEVILLE

Best News Anchor: CHAD SILBER, WFMY-TV

2021 Wade H. Hargrove Community Leadership: Retired NORTH CAROLINA Emergency Management Operations head MIKE SPRAYBERRY

Distinguished Service Awards: MUIRFIELD BROADCASTING/SOUTHERN PINES, NC GM TIFFANY HEWITT

NCAB Hall of Fame Award: URBAN ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE's JOHN HANCOCK

NCAB Hall of Fame Award: the late NPR newscaster and "WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME" announcer CARL KASELL

