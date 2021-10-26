Alphabet Q3 On The Rise

YOUTUBE generated $7.205 billion in advertising revenue for the period, an annual increase of 43%, a new quarterly record which puts it within range of NETFLIX’s Q3 revenue of $7.48 billion.

ALPHABET — the parent company of GOOGLE and YOUTUBE — posted $65.12 billion in revenue, up 41%, and earnings per share of $27.99, beating estimates. Net income of $18.94 billion was an increase of 68% year over year.

YOUTUBE's ad revenue as reported by ALPHABET does not include subscription revenue.

YOUTUBE surpassed 50 million music and premium subscribers for the quarter.

Commented ALPHABET/GOOGLE CEO SUNDAR PICHAEI, “Five years ago, I laid out our vision to become an AI-first company. This quarter’s results show how our investments there are enabling us to build more helpful products for people and our partners.”

The GOOGLE CLOUOD business also showed strong growth, with Q3 revenue hitting $4.99 billion, up 45%. The unit narrowed its quarterly loss to $644 million, versus $1.21 billion in the year-ago period. Total headcount rose 13.6% in the quarter, to stand at 150,028 as of Sept. 30, 2021, compared with 132,121 in the year-ago period.

« see more Net News