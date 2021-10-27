For Dove

SHONDA RHIMES' SHONDALAND AUDIO is producing a new branded content podcast for sponsor DOVE and its DOVE SELF-ESTEEM PROJECT. "DOMINANT STORIES WITH JESS WEINER" is a 12-episode interview series on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK promoting DOVE's campaign to address women's self-esteem issues, with guests including SARA BAREILLES, RACHEL BLOOM, and LUVVIE AJAYI JONES.

"What makes me most proud of my partnership with DOVE is that it is rooted in changing the narrative around traditional beauty standards to create a more inclusive, accepting and self-confident world," said RHIMES, the prolific creator of television series. "I couldn't be more excited to continue this work through the launch of the DOMINANT STORIES podcast as we aim to reclaim and rewrite the stories (true or false) that women and non-binary individuals have told themselves about their bodies, their beauty and their identities."

"I created the concept of 'DOMINANT STORIES' after spending nearly two decades as an educator focused on self-esteem and empowerment," said WEINER. "These 'DOMINANT STORIES' tend to manifest as negative inner dialogue that says 'I'm not pretty enough, I'm too old to start something new, I'm not thin enough' -- and it doesn't just come out of thin air. These self-limiting beliefs come from the influences of culture, media and the people around us. With this new podcast, our goal is to help people rewrite the stories they tell themselves. I want our listeners to know they are not alone. We are going to have open and honest dialogue with experts, authors, celebrities, and role models who can help our listeners critically think through where their own 'DOMINANT STORIES' originated as well as provide some supportive steps of action they can take to live a life filled with more confidence."

