New Offering

TRITON DIGITAL is partnering with SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS to offer demographic data about U.S. podcast listeners and downloads in a product called Demos+, an addition to TRITON's existing Podcast Metrics. The companies call the new offering "the first-ever integration of census and survey-based research podcast measurement methodologies," using the results of a year-round survey of podcast listeners and Podcast Metrics' census-level data to identify listener overlap to scale the information, getting past the previous limitations of survey sample sizes.

“As pioneers in audio measurement, we remain committed to the continuous advancement of our products and services, and to providing our clients with data and technology that makes leveraging the power of podcast advertising both simple and effective,” said TRITON DIGITAL SVP/Market Development & Strategy DARYL BATTAGLIA. “We are pleased to collaborate with SIGNAL HILLto provide the highest accuracy and reliability in demographic reporting in podcasting to date, which will further increase advertisers’ interest and confidence in podcasts as an effective and powerful advertising medium.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with TRITON DIGITAL on this unique initiative to combine and amplify the value of census level and survey data,” said SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS Pres. JEFF VIDLER. “As a leader and innovator in the space, TRITON is the perfect partner to bring these advanced insights to the buying community and help to further the growth of podcast advertising in the UNITED STATES.”

