Lineup Announced

FLORDIA GEORGIA LINE, JASON ALDEAN and LEE BRICE will serve as headliners at COUNTRY FEST 2022 in CADOTT, WI, JUNE 23rd-25th.

Other artists in the lineup include CHASE RICE, GABBY BARRETT, LOCASH, DYLAN SCOTT, JAMESON RODGERS, LITTLE TEXAS, CALLISTA CLARK, NATE BARNES, LAUREN WEINTRAUB, MITCHELL TENPENNY, SARA EVANS, PARMALEE, PRISCILLA BLOCK, DRAKE MILLIGAN, RAY FULCHER, MICHAL RAY, RODNEY ATKINS, LAINEY WILSON, TENILLE ARTS, FRANK RAY, DILLON CARMICHAEL, and more.

“We are so excited to bring people back to live music and in 2022 we are doing it in a big way," said festival promoter WADE ASHER. "There's a reason why fans call COUNTRY FEST ‘Your Happy Place,’ and we can’t wait to show them all that we have in store and to see those smiles once again.”

VIP, reserved lawn, and general admission ticket packages are available now at CountryFest.com.

