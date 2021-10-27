Old Crow Medicine Show (Photo: Kit Wood)

OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW has signed with ATO RECORDS and has tapped SALLY WILLIAMS and RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT to oversee their management. WILLIAMS is also Pres. of NASHVILLE Music and Business Strategy for LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT.

ATO RECORDS partnered with the band in the past on their 2012 album, "Carry Me Back," and their 2014 album, "Remedy." The band was previously signed to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's COLUMBIA NASHVILLE imprint, where they recorded the 2017 BOB DYLAN tribute album, "50 Years of Blonde On Blonde" (NET NEWS 2/21/2017).

“We are very happy to be coming home to the ATO family," said the band's KETCH SECOR. "Their passion for music shows in everything they release, and we’re just so excited to relaunch our partnership and recommit ourselves to making great records together.”

ATO RECORDS Pres. JON SALTER called OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, "One of the great and important American bands. They have always challenged themselves creatively, and this new project is testament to that. We’re so thrilled and proud to welcome the band back with open arms to the ATO family, and we are committed to continuing to build their legacy.”

“OLD CROW has influenced countless artists and built a devoted following over the years due to their energetic live shows and relatable music,” said RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT founder and ATO RECORDS co-founder CORAN CAPSHAW. “RED LIGHT is proud to be partnering with SALLY WILLIAMS to continue the growth of this great band.”

« see more Net News