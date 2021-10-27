Rice (Photo: Mike Lerner)

DACK JANIELS/BROKEN BOW RECORDS artist CHASE RICE has partnered with FORWARD HOSPITALITY GROUP on a new entertainment venue, WELCOME TO THE FARM, in CLEVELAND, OH. It is set to open in DECEMBER, offering live music, drinks and bar food.

The brand-new building, which RICE has had a hand in designing, is 5,250 sq. ft. with the capacity for 280 people, and is located in the heart of the city's FLATS EAST BANK entertainment district. FORWARD HOSPITALITY group operates 15 venues, including FWD and GOOD NIGHT JOHN BOY within the CLEVELAND development.

“We’ve been working on this for a while, and I’m excited to finally let everyone in on the secret,” said RICE. “I’ve had a blast learning about another side of the entertainment and hospitality industry and getting to put my stamp on things at WELCOME TO THE FARM. I can’t wait to welcome y’all in DECEMBER!”

RICE added, “Not only is OHIO special to me as an artist and because of my dad’s connection to the area [he played football for OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY], but CLEVELAND itself is also a really inspiring city as a musician. It’s awesome to know that we’ll be just a mile down the road from THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME, which is home to people like THE ROLLING STONES, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, NIRVANA, TOM PETTY and so many more who have all had a huge impact on my career.”

