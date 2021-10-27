Arts (Photo: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

OCTOBER is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA is hosting a virtual celebration luncheon to honor breast cancer survivors and celebrate the disease's brave warriors. The virtual event will also include a performance from 19th & GRAND RECORDS' TENILLE ARTS, and is set to take place on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at 12p (ET).

Listeners are being invited to nominate a breast cancer warrior to be selected to join the virtual celebration luncheon by submitting their story here.

“It’s a privilege to meet the men and women behind these awe-inspiring stories,” said WXTU morning personality ANDIE SUMMERS. "Our intent is to honor and respect the health and well-being of our warriors, so the ability to have a virtual event this year will only add to our special day."

