WXTU/Philadelphia And Tenille Arts To Honor Breast Cancer Survivors With Virtual Celebration Luncheon
by Laura Moxley
October 27, 2021
OCTOBER is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA is hosting a virtual celebration luncheon to honor breast cancer survivors and celebrate the disease's brave warriors. The virtual event will also include a performance from 19th & GRAND RECORDS' TENILLE ARTS, and is set to take place on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at 12p (ET).
Listeners are being invited to nominate a breast cancer warrior to be selected to join the virtual celebration luncheon by submitting their story here.
“It’s a privilege to meet the men and women behind these awe-inspiring stories,” said WXTU morning personality ANDIE SUMMERS. "Our intent is to honor and respect the health and well-being of our warriors, so the ability to have a virtual event this year will only add to our special day."