Young To Host

McCOY PRODUCTIONS has revealed additional details of its upcoming 10th annual holiday special in conjunction with FISHER HOUSE, "The Gift," hosted by BMLG RECORDS artist BRETT YOUNG (NET NEWS 10/19).

The three-hour show is a CHRISTMAS salute to military, veterans and their families. It is available to stations at no charge. Listeners will hear exclusive new audio from special military guests as they share their stories, plus music from YOUNG's new holiday album.

For more information, contact SHARLA McCOY at sharlamccoy@gmail.com or (615) 683-5025.

