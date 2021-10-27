Sold

The estate of R.D. HUBBARD is selling his 100% interest in MTD, INC., licensee of Classic Rock KIDX (KID X 101.5)/RUIDOSO, NM; Country KWMW (W105)/MALJAMAR, NM; Hot AC KNMB (MIX 96.7)/CLOUDCROFT, NM; and Active Rock KTUM (B 107 THE BLAZE)/TATUM, NM to WILL ROONEY (50%), ROBERT RAMSEYER (25%), and JIM GARCIA (25%) for $300,000.

In addition, iHEARTMEDIA's CC LICENSES, LLC applied for STAs for KSOF/DINUBA, CA, KFSO-F/VISALIA, CA, and KBOS-F/TULARE, CA to operate at reduced power at sister KSOF's site after the ESHOM POINT tower and antenna were destroyed in a wildfire.

FLATHEAD VALLEY WIRELESS ASSOCIATION LLC also applied for an STA to operate KGEZ-A/KALISPELL, MT with reduced power omnidirectionally from a temporary site after losing its licensed site when the owner decided to redevelop the property.

VIVA MEDIA, LLC was granted an STA to operate KQFX/BORGER, TX at reduced power from a temporary site due to ice storm damage to its licensed site.

Requesting Silent STAs were AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION (K214CG/BRECKENRIDGE, TX, tower collapse) and DLC MEDIA, INC. (WVIG/SEELYVILLE, IN, replacing transmitter building).

And RADIO BY GRACE has closed on the sale of K221FW/LEWISTON, ID to NELLY BROADCASTING, LLC for $14,841.80. The primary station is the buyer's Classic Country KZBG-HD3 (92.1 HANK FM)/LAPWAI-LEWISTON, ID.

