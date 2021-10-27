McCoy

Veteran Country music producer and McCOY & ASSOCIATES CEO/owner SHARLA McCOY is sharing her story with radio audiences across the country in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. McCOY was diagnosed with Stage Three DCIS Metastatic Breast Cancer in FEBRUARY of 2020, right at the start of the pandemic. She continued to run her company and work without sharing her diagnosis with the industry. After a difficult journey through surgery and chemotherapy treatments, McCOY was finally listed on the "Survivors List" at NASHVILLE's SARAH CANNON CANCER CENTER in NOVEMBER of 2020.

Now, McCOY has been sharing her story with many Country stations this week as part of her initiative for the month of OCTOBER (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) in the hope of helping others. Her mission is to spread the word, raise awareness and educate others about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. She was diagnosed in a routine exam after experiencing no symptoms.

In a FACEBOOK post, she wrote, "Thank you Country radio for your love and support in helping to amplify my voice over the next three days to prayerfully help change a life." She also shared the following tips:

Early detection is key.

Consider thermography testing as well as mammograms.

Be your own advocate.

Interview and choose your medical team.

Secure a nurse navigator.





