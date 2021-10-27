Packers' New Home In Milwaukee

The GREEN BAY PACKERS are leaving their longtime radio home in MILWAUKEE, GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV, and will air on iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME) next season. WTMJ had aired the PACKERS since 1929.

"We are excited to welcome a new station to the PACKERS RADIO NETWORK in the MILWAUKEE area beginning in 2022," said PACKERS VP/Sales and Business Development CRAIG BENZEL. "iHEARTMEDIA enthusiastically pursued the opportunity that being a part of the network creates, and we are looking forward to how their innovative approach will appeal to PACKERS fans in southeastern WISCONSIN.

"The PACKERS have greatly appreciated the partnership with WTMJ over the years and will always respect the history they have with the franchise."

iHEARTMEDIA Sports Pres. KEVIN LEGRETT said, "We are excited to be partnering with one of the NFL's most iconic teams, the GREEN BAY PACKERS, and look forward to bringing all the coverage to the tremendous fans of the PACKERS."

iHEARTMEDIA WISCONSIN Area Pres. JEFF TYLER added, "All of us at iHEARTMEDIA are honored, excited and passionate about the future of our MILWAUKEE affiliation with the GREEN BAY PACKERS."

The team produces and runs its own radio broadcasts; WRNW will be an affiliate of the network but will not produce the broadcasts.

