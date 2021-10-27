To Save Nashville Party Buses

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE and the “JOSH INNES SHOW” in mornings are teaming up with local business owners to fight a new local government ruling that bans alcohol on many of NASHVILLE’s “transpotainment” vehicles. The law was voted for by the city's METRO COUNCIL last week, and creates an immediate impact on many local business owners.

The “JOSH INNES SHOW” will work in tandem with several party bus companies for a “Don’t Lose the Booze” parade around downtown NASHVILLE on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th, from 8-10a (CT).

INNES said, “The people who operate these busses are small business owners. Our elected officials have abandoned them and other small businesses, and I don’t think it’s right. This isn’t just about party buses. This is about all small businesses.”

The community and listeners can help show support by joining the demonstration and RSVPing at 1059therock.com.

