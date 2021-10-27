Reynolds

GABE REYNOLDS has been named Director Of Programming for SUN RADIO in AUSTIN, TX.

The 25-year radio veteran spent the last 13 years in SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD, SC, where he served as OM for DICK BROADCASTING’s six-station cluster, which includes Country WUBB (BOB 106.9). Prior to that, he worked with SUN RADIO founder DARYL O'NEAL managing programming for FM stations in ILLINOIS.

Said REYNOLDS, “I’ve been trying to land to AUSTIN since I first worked for DARYL in 2009. I am a huge fan of the local music scene, traveling to SXSW and other festivals for years. The chance to be part of something as special as SUN RADIO is not something that happens often, so I'm very excited about the opportunity to work with this truly amazing staff in a one of a kind music city."

Said O'NEAL, “GABE’s enthusiasm is incredible. He joins the hardest working group in radio. We look forward as to what the future holds with him on the team."

REYNOLDS starts his new position in AUSTIN next month. The job listing for the position he's vacating at DICK BROADCASTING is here.

« see more Net News