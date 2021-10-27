Includes Audio Reporting

ABC AUDIO is taking part in ABC NEWS' month-long climate change series, "CLIMATE CRISIS: SAVING TOMORROW," with special coverage of President BIDEN's participation in the GLASGOW climate summit.

Correspondent KAREN TRAVERS is covering BIDEN's trip for ABC NEWS RADIO newscasts, "PERSPECTIVE," and other platforms, and will be available for custom reports for affiliates and other live anchored coverage and status reports as warranted. ABC AUDIO is also offering a five-part series of reports in 60-second and 30-second versions.

The network's "START HERE" podcast will also devote segments to the climate change series, with reporting by host BRAD MIELKE and network correspondents.

ABC will be airing "CLIMATE CRISIS" reporting across all platforms and several programs beginning NOVEMBER 1st.

