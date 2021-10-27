Ruben Rodriguez R.I.P. (Photo: Milca Rivera-Baerga)

Funeral services for Black music industry legend RUBEN RODRIGUEZ will be held on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th from 1-3pm (ET) at the ST. CECILIA CHURCH, 55 W. Demarest Ave. in ENGLEWOOD, NJ. The 68-year-old passed away on OCTOBER 24th (NET NEWS 10/25).

His daughter ERICA RODRIGUEZ-JENKINS released a statement on behalf of the family:

"There are not enough words to fully express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of sympathy, love and support that has been extended to our family during these difficult times. There is nothing easy about losing those we love, but it is in our grief where we too are visited with moments of gratitude. RUBEN RODRIGUEZ was many great things; a friend, mentor, confidant, and peer, but to myself and my brother, he was simply Dad. A title which he believed to be his biggest accomplishment of them all.

There are so many things that our father’s love gave us. His love was strict and sometimes lenient, honest, forgiving, faithful, and unchanging. He was one to look up to for guidance and encouragement. One who would say “yes” to our crazy ideas, but a swift “no” if it meant us any harm. He showered us with warmth and affection and what it meant to do the same to those around us. Family was important to him; not just those of blood relation, but those whose presence added wealth to one’s spirit; those we choose.

I would always joke with him when he would ask who myself and brother mirrored most, mom or him. My response would remain the same, “We represented the best parts of each.” A statement that continues to hold true … Dad, because of what you imparted into our lives through your example, we were able to emulate some of the greatest gifts you gave us in just being you.

To the world he was “Radio’s Best friend,” but to us he was Dad."

"Those we love can never be more than a thought away …for as long as there’s a memory, they live in our hearts forever.”

ERICA RODRIGUEZ-JENKINS

