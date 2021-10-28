Q3 Results

Revenue rose 9% year-over-year to $2.2 billion in third quarter 2021 for SIRIUSXM, with net income up from $272 million to $343 million (six to eight cents/diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA rose from $661 million to $719 million.

The SIRIUSXM segment added 616,000 net new self-pay subscribers, up 264% year-over-year, to arrive at a record-high 32 million at the end of the quarter. Paid promotional subscribers fell by 828,000, blamed on new vehicle trial structures with some automakers and lower vehicle shipments due to supply chain issues. Trial subscribers fell from 9.1 million to 7.5 million, but self-pay monthly churn for the third quarter improved to 1.5% from 1.7%. Segment revenue for the quarter increased 5% to $1.66 billion, led by a 5% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) to $14.84 and a 5% increase in self-pay subscribers.

PANDORA saw ad revenue up 32% to $404 million, which includes AdsWIZZ revenue and was helped by monetization of $109 per thousand hours, up from $84, and the addition of STITCHER. Off-platform advertising, excluding the addition of STITCHER, increased 41% to $18 million. Monthly Active Users of PANDORA fell from 58.6 million to 52.6 million, and the number of self-pay subscribers decreased by 59,000 to end the quarter at 6.5 million, but subscriber revenue rose 2%, leading to a 22% increase in gross profit.

CEO JENNIFER WITZ said, "By adding a record 616,000 net new SIRIUSXM self-pay subscribers in the third quarter, we attained our prior full-year guidance of approximately 1.1 million net additions in just nine months. We are increasing all of our financial guidance for 2021 and expect to add more than 1.1 million net new self-pay SIRIUSXM subscribers this year, making 2021 our best for self-pay subscriber growth since 2018. During the quarter, we saw continued low monthly churn and outstanding ARPU performance in the SIRIUSXM business, and we are also making important progress driving advertising growth at PANDORA.

"We continue leaning into new investments in unique content, improved digital experiences in- and out-of-car, and effective marketing that tells this story. We recently launched new shows, podcasts, and channels across our platforms with marquee talent and brands, including MEGYN KELLY, SETH ROGEN, and TIKTOK, showcasing how SIRIUSXM works with creators to inspire conversations and moments that are appealing across generations and lifestyles. SIRIUSXM recently signed new deals with NFL legends TOM BRADY and LARRY FITZGERALD and launched PANDORA's biggest-ever Artist Takeover with U2. Our Small Stage Series has brought back thrilling live performances, including BRANDI CARLILE, COLDPLAY, J. COLE, and -- up next, H.E.R. We look forward to achieving a strong finish to the year and continued value for our stockholders by delivering the best content in audio entertainment."

CFO SEAN SULLIVAN said, "SIRIUSXM's third quarter results were strong across the board and support the new, higher financial guidance we have provided today. We expect to see continued net self-pay subscriber growth in the fourth quarter, but the third quarter's lower auto sales -- primarily driven by supply issues -- will reduce conversion opportunities beginning in the fourth quarter.

"This SUMMER, we were able to opportunistically raise additional debt capital on very attractive terms. In total, we issued $4.5 billion of new five-, seven- and ten-year unsecured senior notes at an average coupon of about 3.75%, and we now have no major debt maturities through AUGUST 2026. We also extended our $1.75 billion credit facility to 2026, and this facility remains undrawn and available at the end of the third quarter.

"SIRIUSXM returned $383 million to our stockholders in the third quarter, including share repurchases of $324 million and dividends of $59 million. Earlier this week, we were pleased to announce a 50% increase to our quarterly dividend beginning in NOVEMBER, which is supported by our strong operating performance and our expectation of the business' continued healthy cash generation. At the end of the third quarter, SIRIUSXM's net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.1x, and our healthy balance sheet and ample cash generation give us tremendous flexibility to increase growth investments in our business, continue returning capital to stockholders, and pursue attractive external investments and acquisition opportunities that may arise."

« see more Net News