Bidding Closes Nov. 1

The MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE is working with JULIEN'S AUCTIONS for their 2ND ANNUAL HANDWRITTEN LYRICS ONLINE CHARITY AUCTION. The event launched on OCTOBER 15th, and bidding for items up for auction closes on NOVEMBER 1st (NET NEWS 10/15).

Some of the handwritten lyrics available through the auction include CYNDI LAUPER’s "Time After Time,” FAITH HILL’s “This Kiss,” CARRIE UNDERWOOD’s “Before He Cheats,” FRANKIE VALLI’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” LEE ANN WOMACK’s “I Hope You Dance,” DAN + SHAY with JUSTIN BIEBER’s “10,000 Hours,” LADY A’s “Champagne Night,” GEORGE THOROGOOD’s “Bad To The Bone,” MIRANDA LAMBERT’s “Tin Man,” JASON ALDEAN’s “Blame It On You” and LADY GAGA and BRADLEY COOPER’s “I’ll Never Love Again” from the "A Star is Born" soundtrack.

LUKE BRYAN, ROSANNE CASH, CHRIS JANSON, TIM McGRAW, RONNIE MILSAP, MAREN MORRIS, THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, and more are offering handwritten lyrics to support the music community so hurt by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

See more on the auction with the MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE.

