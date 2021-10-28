-
RAB 'Radio Sales Essentials' Online Training Workshop Set For November 16th
The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU will hold its one-day online training workshop on radio sales on NOVEMBER 16th from 9a to 4:30p (CT).
"Radio Sales Essentials" includes training for both new and experienced sellers, including segments on the "consultant style" of selling, finding and qualifying prospects, proposals, presentation, copywriting, and more. Tuition is $99 per person for RAB members.
