Nominees Announced

The nominees have been announced for the 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, with OLIVIA RODRIGO leading the pack with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. THE WEEKND was nominated in six categories, while BAD BUNNY, DOJA CAT, and GIVEON nabbed five each. Artist of the Year nominees include ARIANA GRANDE, BTS, DRAKE, RODRIGO, TAYLOR SWIFT and THE WEEKND.

The show, produced by MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE and JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT, will air SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st on ABC.

See the complete list of nominees here.

