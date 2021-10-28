Byrd

Former CAA and WILLIAM MORRIS AGENCY Agent JAY BYRD has joined LIVE NATION as Global Tour Promoter on the company's Concerts team. BYRD will handle several existing tours with artists including LIL BABY, A$AP ROCKY, LOGIC and others, as well as new tours around the world.

“Throughout his career, JAY has proven that he can’t be stopped. He has an incredible drive and passion that we are excited to continue to foster at LIVE NATION,” said LIVE NATION Concerts' Talent & Touring division Head OMAR AL-JOULANI. “We are always looking for the best and the brightest, and there is no doubt JAY is going to create incredible opportunities for any touring artists he works with.”

