BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KILO kicked off the month of OCTOBER with a new podcast, "THE KILO VAULT," featuring interviews, bits, air checks and more from the station's 40 year history.

KILO OM/PD ROSS FORD said, "Our former production director BRENT HATCHER has returned to the station to help turn all the old reel to reels and cassettes and mini-discs and DAT's and everything else we could find into updated digital audio and we're having some fun." FORD notes that five episodes are running now featuring the late KILO PD RICH HAWK and RONNIE JAMES DIO, as well as one featuring the late SAM KINISON and former KILO morning man RED NOISE.

New episodes of "THE KILO VAULT" launch every MONDAY and are available on the KILO App or kilo943.com/kilos-vault/. FORD is also looking for old stories from industry folks that have worked with KILO or HAWK; Reach out via TheVault@kilo943.com.

