Strait's San Antonio mansion

MCA NASHVILLE's GEORGE STRAIT has reduced the price of his SAN ANTONIO mansion for the second time. In 2017, the 12.2-acre hilltop estate was listed initially for $10 million, but the price dropped to $7.5 million in JANUARY of this year. The twice-lowered price now sits at $6.9 billion.

The King of Country and his wife, NORMA, bought the 7,925 sq. ft. home in the mid '90s. It features 14 hand-sculpted fireplaces, stained glass windows, four bedrooms and six baths.

STRAIT's daughter-in-law, TAMARA STRAIT, is the listing agent with PHYLLIS BROWNING CO. in BOERNE, TX. View the listing, and photos of the spectacular adobe home, here.

