Financial advisor and author JARED DILLIAN has revamped his podcast, converting it from segments from his former radio show to original material twice a week under the title "BE SMART: HOW NOT TO BE AN IDIOT WITH YOUR MONEY."

DILLIAN, a former LEHMAN BROTHERS trader who launched his advisory and media career with a newsletter and is now a regular contributor to BLOOMBERG VIEW, FORBES, and elsewhere, said, “I'm on a mission to help people live a richer stress-free life, not by renting or borrowing it. I help discover how to conquer money troubles, escape the scarcity mentality trap, and ignite earning power. Yes, people can do it while still enjoying material possessions. You don’t have to live in a van down by the river”.

The show is posting new episodes TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS.

