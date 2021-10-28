Coles

iHEARTMEDIA Metro Markets Division Pres. and BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK Pres. TONY COLES has joined the Board of Directors of BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF AMERICA.

“We are thrilled to have TONY join the board as we work to advance greater equity and access to mentorship experiences for all young people across the nation,” said BBBSA National Board Chair KEN BURDICK. “He has already been a wonderful ambassador for the organization and his continued commitment will inspire, educate and empower more support for our mission.”

“When I think about the impact mentors have played in my life, I am grateful for those who poured into me and encouraged me to achieve the goals I set for myself -- personally and professionally,” said COLES. “I am excited to join a powerful board of committed individuals who are focused on making sure the next generation is equipped and prepared for life.”

“I am honored to welcome TONY as a board member and appreciate his dedication in elevating the voices of young people,” said BBBSA Pres./CEO ARTIS STEVENS. “His talent, expertise and energy will be invaluable as we look to advance BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS’ growth and reach.”

