Pebbles, Ramiro & Melissa

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9)/BOSTON's morning team of RAMIRO, PEBBLES and MELISSA celebrated their 20th anniversary working together on-air mornings today. The trio will relive their memories from the past 20 years with all their listeners from the same date in 2001.

Said RAMIRO, “20 years ago, when I started doing the show with PEBBLES and MELISSA, I felt like we had something special even though I had never done a morning show before. To be able to still do this two decades later with the same girls and our amazing listeners in my hometown is a blessing. Thank you for making us part of your morning routine!”

Commented PEBBLES, “Wow, 20 years! My first thought is that I can’t believe I’ve been getting up at 4am for that long. Seriously though, it has been the adventure of a lifetime with RAMIRO and MELISSA. We’ve been through so much together both on-air and off, have seen each other through tough times, celebrated the good times, and I’m so grateful for it all.”

Added MELISSA, “I can’t imagine my life without RAMIRO terrorizing me daily and PEBBLES trying to keep me out of trouble. 20 years is longer than most relationships, and I’m glad I’ve been able to spend the majority of my career with two of the most professional and inspiring people I know.”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Market Manager MARY MENNA said, “RAMIRO, PEBBLES AND MELISSA have spent 20 years together waking up BOSTONIANS and helping them start their day with laughter and fun. This is an incredible accomplishment and true testament to their friendship, talent, and deep relationships with listeners. Congratulations for two decades of success!”

Said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP Strategy & Analytics and Dir./BOSTON Programming CADILLAC JACK, “From their first show together 20 years ago, RAMIRO, PEBBLES and MELISSA have been developing and deepening their bond with the audience and each other on a daily basis. I’m so proud of their success and commitment to growth over the years, and thankful to see that trajectory continue well into the future at HOT 96.9!”

