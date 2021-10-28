Rodney Shealey

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that DEF JAM EVP RODNEY SHEALEY has exited the organization. He had been with the company for 14 years. He was EVP/Urban Promotion prior to being promoted to EVP of the label in 2019 (NET NEWS 9/9/19).

SHEALEY was overseeing the marketing department in addition to running the Urban Promotion division. ALL ACCESS has no other information at this time.

He began his career at EPIC RECORDS where SHEALEY was mentored by the late POLLY ANTHONY and rose to the post of SVP/Promotion. Prior to DEF JAM, he spent two years as VIRGIN RECORDS SVP/Promotions.

