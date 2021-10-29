-
SMACK Hires Danielle Veronneau As Catalog Mgr./Operations Coord.
by Laura Moxley
October 29, 2021 at 7:11 AM (PT)
NASHVILLE-based publishing and management company SMACK has hired DANIELLE VERONNEAU as Catalog Mgr./Operations Coord. In that role, she will manage all aspects of the publishing house’s song catalog.
VERONNEAU has previous experience handling creative and business affairs as part of a producer's management team.
