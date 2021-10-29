Aldean

JASON ALDEAN will perform for SIRIUSXM and PANDORA’s “Small Stage Series" at NASHVILLE’s MARATHON MUSIC WORKS on NOVEMBER 12th at 6:30p (CT). SIRIUSXM’s STORME WARREN will host the night’s festivities, and SIRIUSXM Ch. 56 “The Highway” will broadcast ALDEAN’s performance live the same night at 8p (CT). Country singer/songwriter JOHN MORGAN, who is currently touring with ALDEAN, will open the show.

The concert series kicked off in AUGUST and, to date, has announced performances by Country stars KANE BROWN and KENNY CHESNEY, as well as ALICIA KEYS, BRANDI CARLILE, COLDPLAY, DAVE MATTHEWS, GLASS ANIMALS, H.E.R., J BALVIN, J. COLE, JOHN MULANEY, MICHAEL CHE, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & The NIGHT SWEATS, SHAGGY, and TWENTY ONE PILOTS.

