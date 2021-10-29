Ceremony

The RADIO HALL OF FAME held its 2021 induction ceremony in CHICAGO last night (10/29).

The Class of 2021 included:

• Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more): iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER’s BROTHER WEASE

• Active Local/Regional (10 years or more): iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON’s ELLIOT SEGAL

• Longstanding Networks/Syndication (20 years or more): DAN PATRICK

• Active Network/Syndication (10 Years or more): KIM KOMANDO

• Music Format On-Air Personality: UNIVISION Spanish AC WAMR (AMOR 107.5)/MIAMI’a JAVIER ROMERO

• Spoken Word On-Air Personality: BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA’s PRESTON ELIOT and STEVE MORRISON

• RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER

• NPR Founding Director of Programming/Founding Board Member BILL SIEMERING

33 “legends” posthumously added to honor radio’s 100th anniversary and the HALL’s 33 years, are:

HAL “AKU AKA” LEWIS

RAUL ALARCON SR.

JACKSON ARMSTRONG

DR. JOY BROWNE

FRANKIE CROCKER

DON CORNELIUS

TOM DONAHUE

BILL DRAKE

ARLENE FRANCIS

BARRY GRAY

TONI GRANT

PETEY GREENE

MAURICE “HOT ROD“ HULBERT

JOCKO HENDERSON

E. RODNEY JONES

CHUCK LEONARD

MELVIN LINDSEY

RON LUNDY

MARY MARGARET MCBRIDE

RUTH ANN MEYER

MURRAY “MURRAY THE K” KAUFMAN

MANUEL “PACO“ NAVARRO

PAT O’DAY

EDDIE O’JAY

STU OLDS

ALISON STEELE

“THE REAL” DON STEELE

MARTHA JEAN “THE QUEEN“ STEINBERG

TODD STORZ

JAY THOMAS

RUFUS THOMAS

MCHENRY “MAC” TICHENOR

NAT D. WILLIAMS

Also honored were the 2020 inductees, former KLOS/LOS ANGELES morning hosts MARK & BRIAN, iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK's ANGIE MARTINEZ and syndicated morning show THE BREAKFAST CLUB, COKIE ROBERTS, GLENN BECK, and SIRIUSXM host SWAY CALLAWAY.

The ceremony was hosted by JONATHON BRANDMEIER and announced by JIM BOHANNON.

