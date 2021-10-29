-
Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts Class Of 2021
The RADIO HALL OF FAME held its 2021 induction ceremony in CHICAGO last night (10/29).
The Class of 2021 included:
• Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more): iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER’s BROTHER WEASE
• Active Local/Regional (10 years or more): iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON’s ELLIOT SEGAL
• Longstanding Networks/Syndication (20 years or more): DAN PATRICK
• Active Network/Syndication (10 Years or more): KIM KOMANDO
• Music Format On-Air Personality: UNIVISION Spanish AC WAMR (AMOR 107.5)/MIAMI’a JAVIER ROMERO
• Spoken Word On-Air Personality: BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA’s PRESTON ELIOT and STEVE MORRISON
• RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER
• NPR Founding Director of Programming/Founding Board Member BILL SIEMERING
33 “legends” posthumously added to honor radio’s 100th anniversary and the HALL’s 33 years, are:
HAL “AKU AKA” LEWIS
RAUL ALARCON SR.
JACKSON ARMSTRONG
DR. JOY BROWNE
FRANKIE CROCKER
DON CORNELIUS
TOM DONAHUE
BILL DRAKE
ARLENE FRANCIS
BARRY GRAY
TONI GRANT
PETEY GREENE
MAURICE “HOT ROD“ HULBERT
JOCKO HENDERSON
E. RODNEY JONES
CHUCK LEONARD
MELVIN LINDSEY
RON LUNDY
MARY MARGARET MCBRIDE
RUTH ANN MEYER
MURRAY “MURRAY THE K” KAUFMAN
MANUEL “PACO“ NAVARRO
PAT O’DAY
EDDIE O’JAY
STU OLDS
ALISON STEELE
“THE REAL” DON STEELE
MARTHA JEAN “THE QUEEN“ STEINBERG
TODD STORZ
JAY THOMAS
RUFUS THOMAS
MCHENRY “MAC” TICHENOR
NAT D. WILLIAMS
Also honored were the 2020 inductees, former KLOS/LOS ANGELES morning hosts MARK & BRIAN, iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK's ANGIE MARTINEZ and syndicated morning show THE BREAKFAST CLUB, COKIE ROBERTS, GLENN BECK, and SIRIUSXM host SWAY CALLAWAY.
The ceremony was hosted by JONATHON BRANDMEIER and announced by JIM BOHANNON.