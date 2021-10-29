AMAZON MUSIC is debuting a new podcast, “COUNTRY HEAT WEEKLY,” on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th, with KELLY SUTTON (host of AMAZON MUSIC's "COUNTRY HEAT RADIO IN DJ MODE") and SMACK Exec, Assistant AMBER ANDERSON hosting and ERIC CHURCH as the first guest.

“AMBER and I are bringing a fresh approach to covering all things Country," said SUTTON. "AMBER has an insider’s knowledge of the industry, and my passion has always been connecting with the artists. We’re excited to give fans a backstage pass to all things Country music."

New episodes will be released on THURSDAYS.

