On In Denver

KSE RADIO VENTURES Sports KKSE-A (ALTITUDE SPORTS AM 950)/DENVER is flipping from FOX SPORTS RADIO to airing VSiN sports betting programming around the clock, effective MONDAY (11/1).

“With hundreds of millions of dollars bet on sports in COLORADO, credible sports betting information and analysis is increasingly valuable to DENVER sports fans,” said ALTITUDE SPORTS RADIO GM/SVP DAVE FLECK. “Our listeners have repeatedly told us that they want informative, quality content focused on sports gaming. We’re responding to those listeners by bringing them some of the most knowledgeable sports betting talk in the business, as we become the home of VSiN in DENVER.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to team with ALTITUDE SPORTS RADIO and KROENKE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT to offer DENVER sports fans with premium sports betting content around the clock,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “VSiN has assembled a quality roster of sports betting experts that will deliver an innovative brand of sports talk in a state that has been at the forefront of legalized sports betting.”

