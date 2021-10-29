Ferguson

ERIC FERGUSON has announced his departure from HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behavior towards female co-workers.

The CHICAGO TRIBUNE reports that FERGUSON, who has been off the air since late SEPTEMBER, emailed MIX staff saying that returning to the air now "will be an unfair distraction to my colleagues, and the rest of the morning show members who work so hard,” and instead he will be stepping away from the show and will "defend myself against claims made against me and the station, and look forward to seeing them through to their conclusion.”

FERGUSON and former partner/co-host KATHY HART were added to the RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2016. He’d hosted mornings on THE MIX for 25 years.

THE MIX morning show has continued with co-hosts “WHIP” (BRIAN PARUCH), (APD) NIKKI CHUMINATTO and VIOLETA PODRUMEDIC.

HUBBARD RADIO officials have not commented on TODAY’s (10/29) announcement.

Among the allegations against FERGUSON are those in a defamation suit filed by former MIX personality MELISSA MCGURREN, now at crosstown AUDACY Country WUSN (US99), whose suit alleges that HUBBARD's statements about "thoroughly investigating" the hostile work environment at MIX was a sham; former afternoon co-host and traffic reporter JENNIFER “ROBERTS” ASHRAFI's allegations that FERGUSON was "rude and dismissive to women," creating “a hostile, humiliating atmosphere” for women at the station; and former MIX morning show assistant producer CYNTHIA DENICOLO's lawsuits against FERGUSON and HUBBARD, followed by another former HUBBARD employee, KRISTEN MORI's allegations that FERGUSON groped her at a holiday party in 2003.

Read FERGUSON’s full statement and CHICAGO media columnist ROBERT FEDER’s recap here.

