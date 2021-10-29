Eric Ferguson

In case you missed it, late FRIDAY, ERIC FERGUSON announced his departure from HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO after allegations of inappropriate behavior towards female co-workers (NET NEWS, 10/29)..

FERGUSON, who had been off the air since SEPTEMBER. told the staff returning "will be an unfair distraction to my colleagues, and the rest of the morning show members who work so hard.”

FERGUSON and his former co-host KATHY HART were inducted into the RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2016. He'd hosted mornings on THE MIX for 25 years.

At presstime, HUBBARD RADIO officials have not commented on FRIDAY's announcement.





