Paul McCartney: Inducting Foo Fighters





After a year’s absence, the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME induction ceremony returned live on SATURDAY night at CLEVELAND, OH’s ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE, with surprise appearances from DAVE CHAPPELLE (inducting JAY-Z), EMINEM and JENNIFER LOPEZ, featuring performance by TAYLOR SWIFT, LL COOL J, CAROLE KING, JENNIFER HUDSON, CHRISTINE AGUILERA and the GO-GO’S, according to ROLLING STONE.

“Rock and roll is a magical thing that contains so many elements,” PAUL McCARTNEY said, inducting the FOO FIGHTERS. “It’s like all of the people we’ve heard tonight. I mean, it’s just unbelievable. I feel super privileged to be here.”

The 2021 event, the first since JOHN SYKES assumed the role of HALL OF FAME chairman, presiding over 13 individual acts being inducted. Including “Early Influences” like RANDY RHOADES and BILLY PRESTON, but the real honors were reserved for inductees FOO FIGHRERS, GO-GO’S, LL COOL J, CAROLE KING and JAY-Z.

TAYLOR SWIFT took the stage for a synth-driven performance of CAROLE KING’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.”

“I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know CAROLE KING’s music,” she said. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that CAROLE KING is the greatest songwriter of all time.”

KING thanked GERRY GOFFIN, LOU ALDER and JAMES TAYLOR in her speech

“I keep hearing it, so I guess I’m going to have to try to own it, that today’s female singers and songwriters stand on my shoulders,” she said. “Let it not be forgotten that they also stand on the shoulders of the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. May she rest in power, Miss ARETHA FRANKLIN!”

JENNIFER HUDSON, who starred as ARETHA in the recent biopic, “Respect,” then belted out “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” with King herself leading everyone in “You’ve Got a Friend,” featuring “Tapestry” collaborators drummer RUSS KUNKEL, bassist LELAND SKLAR and guitarist DANNY KORTCHMAR. KING recently announced her decision not to tour again.

RINGO STARR then inducted BILLY PRESTON, DR. DRE praised LL COOL J, who received the MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD, making him one of the HALL’s rap reps along with RUN DMC, BEASTIE BOYS, TUPAC, NOTORIOUS B.I.G. and GRANDMASTER FLASH AND THE FURIOUS FIVE.

“He’s hit that unique space that crosses and bridges generations; the rare artist beloved by you, your mama and all of your kids all at once,” said DRE. “How ’bout that? How many artists in the rap game are relevant after 30 years?”

Said LL, after being rejected on the ballot six separate time by HALL voters: “What people don’t realize is, I wasn’t thinking about the people who voted against me. I was thinking about the people who voted for me. It was love. Like what I was feeling was, ‘Wow, here’s some people over there who won’t take no for an answer.’ They like, ‘Yo this guy got to be in here and we’re going to keep fighting for you till we get him in here.’ So I thank you.”

LL’s incendiary live set included 1987’s “Go Cut Creator Go” and a little snippet of “Going Back to Cali” when he was joined by EMINEM for “Rock The Bells.” Surprise guest JENNIFER LOPEZ then joined them for “All I Have” and a show highlight, “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

ANGELA BASSETT, who portrayed TINA TURNER in the biopic “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” inducted the absent superstar, who was already in the HALL as part of IKE AND TINA TURNER, but now is in for her spectacular solo career. Country star MICKEY GUYTON belted out “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” after H.E.R. and KEITH URBAN teamed for “It’s Only Love,” recorded by TURNER with BRYAN ADAMS in 1985. ADAMS was supposed to be there, but came down with a case of COVID. CHRISTINA AGUILERA offered “River Deep, Mountain High” as a capper.

The AHMET ERGTEGN AWARD was handed to urban music legend CLARENCE AVANT, the “Black Godfather, who was praised by LIONEL RICHIE.

“He’s a teacher,” RICHIE said. “He’s a master communicator. He’s the perfect marriage between street sense and common sense. What he did for us, the sons and daughters of the Afro-American community, he was the one that brought us to some understanding of what the music business was all about. What we learned was that there are two parts to this industry: the music business and the business of music. One, you sweat your ass off. Two, you bank the money. He taught us how to bank the money.”

TODD RUNDGREN was performing in CINCINNATI the night of the ceremony, where he was the subject of a video speech by PATTI SMITH. Virtual acknowledgement were put together for honorees CHARLEY PATTON, KRAFTWERK, RANDY RHOADS and GIL SCOTT-HERON. GARY CLARK JR. performed PATTON’s “High Water Everywhere.”

DREW BARRYMORE inducted the GO-GO’s, paying tribute to the “Beauty And The Beat” album cover by swathing herself in bath towels and smearing white makeup on her face. “’Beauty and the Beat’ blew the doors of my life off,” she said. “It opened me up to a whole new dimension. I dropped the needle and I felt instantly connected to the punk pulse of this record. It sounded like pure possibility. It rattled up my walls and straight through to my heart. I spent hours staring at that cover and the back side, all of them in the bathtub. The coolest girls in the world taking a spa day in cool-girl heaven.”

The GO-GO’S spirited set included “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” and “We Got The Beat.”

The JAY-Z induction included a video statement from PRESIDENT OBANA and tributes from LEBRON JAMES, DAVID LETTERMAN, DIDDY, CHRIS MARTIN, ED SHEERAN, LIN-MANUAL MIRANDA, JAMIE FOXX, CHRIS ROCK, JOHN LEGEND, BEYONCE and daughter BLUE IVY. DAVE CHAPPEL,LE then showed up from his OHIO home to testify for his pal SHAWN CARTER.

“You embody Black excellence, how great we can be,” he said. “When BARACK OBAMA was running for president, I sat in an arena in COLUMBUS, OH, and watched you influence the crowd and make sure we’re unified and vote as a body. I understand who you are. And I understand what you do and I a very grateful for your contribution to this art. And I am honored to be the N—a that gets to say, “My N—a, welcome to the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME.”

JAY-Z’s rambling speech concluded with a story about getting a call from PRESIDENT OBAMA shortly before the 2012 election.

“He called me and he said, ‘You know, it’s the fourth quarter. We’re down two. I need you to assist me, give me the ball, I’m MICHAEL JORDAN and I’ll get this done. I need you to go to MIAMI, PHILLY, ATLANTA and OHIO. And I thought like, ‘Man, hip-hop was really an agent for change and how amazing is its reach that this man is calling me to help out when he campaigned…I thought, “N—a, I’m MICHAEL JORDAN.’ That’s what I really thought.”

PAUL McCARTNEY’s induction of FOO FIGHTERS wrapped up the star-studded evening, comparing GROHL’s post-NIRVANA career to his time in WINGS.

“We had a great time with our groups, but eventually tragedy happened and my group broke up,” he said. “Same happened with DAVE. His group broke up under tragic circumstances. So the question is, what do you do now? We both were presented with that question. In my case, I said, ‘Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.’ So I did that. DAVE’s group broke up, what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?”

Said GROHL, “I’m usually the guy who talks too much. I didn’t prepare any sort of speech because I figured I’d make it short because the last 25 years has been me, just like, ‘Blah, blah, blah … rock & roll … blah, blah, blah.'”

Prior to the speeches, the band performed a searing set including “Best of You,” “My Hero” and “Everlong.”

In place of the original plan for an all-star jam for the ROLLING STONES’ “Tumbling Dice,” MACCA and the FOOS teamed up for “Get Back,” prefiguring the release of the new BEATLES documentary directed by PETER JACKSON, a spectacular end to a great evening.

