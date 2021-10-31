Denning (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to MERCURY NASHVILLE artist TRAVIS DENNING on his engagement to his girlfriend of two an a half years, MADISON MONTGOMERY in NEW YORK’s Central Park. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Country artist JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY and the niece of MONTGOMERY GENTRY’s EDDIE MONTGOMERY. She was featured at the beginning and end of the music video for DENNING’s recent single, “ABBY,” released in APRIL.

“Y’all might want to swipe right and see that ring. #SheSaidYes,” DENNING posted on INSTAGRAM on SATURDAY (10/31), along with two photos of their engagement.

