Nashville Music Equality to launch "Dear Music City" podcast

NASHVILLE MUSIC EQUALITY, a group dedicated to minimizing the equality gap within the NASHVILLE music industry, is launching a podcast. "Dear Music City" will debut on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8th, and will be available on all streaming platforms.

The podcast will highlight music leaders in NASHVILLE and elsewhere with in-depth conversations. Featured special guests for the initial episodes will include MAVERICK NASHVILLE Head of Marketing and Digital Strategy and NASHVILLE MUSIC EQUALITY board member AMANDA CATES, THE CHANGE AGENT-CY CEO LUCIA FOLK and Chief Communications Officer LISA CHADER, NBC "The Voice" alumnus WENDY MOTEN, WASSERMAN Dir./Diversity and Inclusion LINDSAY LaBENNETT, former NASHVILLE Mayor MEGAN BARRY and more.

