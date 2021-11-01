Gorniak

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS has named ASHLEY GORNIAK Promotions Mgr. at its VICTOR VALLEY, CA cluster.

EL DORADO VP/Programming MARK MITCHELL commented, "Ms. GORNIAK started as Promotions Assistant in AUGUST and has shown the ability to take on this new role with the station. ASHLEY has the drive and focus to help our stations grow and achieve great things. We welcome her addition to our organization. She is exactly what we need to make the VICTOR VALLEY stations sing."

GORNIAK added, "I am honored to have been considered for this position so quickly.This is a step in the right direction for me professionally, and I am excited for what I will bring to EL DORADO BROADCASTERS' Promotions Department."

EL DORADO's VICTOR VALLEY cluster includes News-Talk KIXW-A, Country KATJ (KAT COUNTRY 100.7), Top 40/Rhythmic KATJ-HD2-K242CS (HD 96.3), Hot AC KZXY (Y102), Regional Mexican KXVV (LA X 103.1) and Classic Rock KIXA (106.5 THE FOX).

